29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: ICC Team Trump Journalists in 15-Over Game

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — As the six teams took a break at the ongoing ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division League yesterday, the gentleman's game did not take a breather.

A day after hosts Uganda illuminated chances of retaining the WCL Division Three status with a four-wicket over Malaysia, the Lugogo Oval wicket covers were rolled off yet again.

Despite drizzles, International Cricket Council (ICC) officials' beat the Ugandan sports scribes by five wickets in a 15-over friendly match.

With most of the tents empty and some countable spectators at the viewing deck, the ICC team comprising umpires and tournament director Gurjit Singh ably chased the Media team's target of 61 runs with nine balls to spare.

Having beaten his opposite Darren Allan Kyeyune of Daily Monitor to the toss, ICC Team captain Gurjit stuck in his opponents to bat first.

Media XI's opener Kasozi Balikuddembe of New Vision departed for a duck after being bowled by Kenyan umpire David Odhiambo (3/7) to leave the score at 1-1 after three balls.

But SCORE magazine editor Innocent Ndawula restructured the innings with two boundaries in a quick 13-ball 14 before miscommunication with Uspa president Sabiiti Muwanga had him run out, leaving the score at 19-2.

Radio City's Albert Ahabwe always went for the boundary but was too run out for 8 off 6. Anxiety too had this paper's sports editor Mark Namanya depart for 1 off 6.

Regardless, Muwanga kept his wicket and covered up for three ducks of Radio City's Pius Arinawe, Urban TV's Ramzan Kakooza and BBC's Andrew Oryada top score with 15* off 31. The Media XI coasted 60 all-out.

In the chase, Kyeyune (0/10), assistant captain Ndawula and wicket-keeper Denis Musali (1/10) organised a tight field for openers ICC Match referee Dev Govindjee and Mentor umpire Shaun George.

But ultimately the ICC officials proved they are fitter and sharper than the journalists.

