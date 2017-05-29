Uganda: Afridi Makes History

Kampala — Batting against a confident Malaysia side at Lugogo on Saturday, Mohammed 'Afridi' Irfan scored 108 runs not out, to steer Uganda to a four-wicket victory in the ICC World Cricket League Division Three.

What made the innings special was that this was Uganda's first century in eight years and the first time it was it was happening infront of a home crowd - less than a day after losing to Oman by six wickets in Kyambogo in a game strewn by poor tactics.

"I was happy to give the fans some joy," the Challengers club player said. His only other century came in the National League two years ago against Charity Trust Fund, another astonishing 103 runs off 49 deliveries on May 10, 2015.

"I said if I bat high up the order and bowl very well, my team has 99% chance of winning," said the all-rounder who won his first man-of-match award in this tournament after taking 5/38 against Singapore.

Here, with Roger Mukasa bowled out by Pavandeep Singh (1/42) in the 16th over, Afridi got his chance at number five and scored 108 off 71 balls as Uganda required 158 runs in 35 overs.

Coach Steve Tikolo, a 'seen and done it all' called this "one of the few innings were I have seen someone bat the way he did" before he kick-started the roller coaster of history that shows where this ton lies in the history of Ugandan cricket.

"I remember it was when his uncle Shahid Afridi also played a similar knock (for Pakistan) against Sri Lanka (in 1996 at Nairobi Gymkhana Oval) and it was very good to watch the way he went about it," Tikolo shared.

During the ICC World Cup Qualifier in 2009, Nehal Bibodi scored two centuries against Denmark and Bermuda. Before that Uganda's last century had come eight years earlier from Kenneth Kamyuka (100 of 71 balls) in 2001 as Uganda beat Malaysia by 64 runs in Canada.

"First I welcome him (Afrdi) to the century club, it was simply a brilliant knock," said Bibodi, who confesses the centuries came with hunger to prove something.

"Against Denmark (104 off 137), it was so we get ICC High Performance Progam (HPP) cash. Then I was told that night that coach (Mohammed Barney) wanted to drop me because I was not fit.

"So even against Bermuda ((109 off 117), it came with agony to prove something and remember also it was the first time I was being benched in 17 years of playing for Uganda," added Bibodi.

The former Wanderers batsman has urged Roger Mukasa to join the lucrative century club.