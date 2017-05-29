29 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis - Minister

By Ojoma Akor

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewale has said that about 20 million Nigerians were affected by hepatitis.

He stated this at the weekend during the Guild of Medical Directors annual general meeting and scientific conference in Abuja.

The minister said though many people may appear healthy physically, they could be walking around with the hepatitis virus without knowing they were carriers.

He said most times the disease does not manifest until it was too late, adding that it could cause chronic liver disease, liver cancer and death without any presentation of weighty symptoms.

Adewole said the conference was appropriate in creating awareness on the disease in order to prevent it from reaching epidemic levels like meningitis and Ebola virus disease.

