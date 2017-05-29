29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Donors Threaten to Withdraw Shs234 Billion for Power Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen Wandera

Kampala — Donors have threatened to withdraw funding for construction of two high voltage electricity transmission line projects delayed due to lack of timely compensation of land owners.

According to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) chief executive officer Willy K Kiryahika, some corrupt government officials in the Lands ministry deliberately delay to make new titles for land owners after their land has been curved off for construction of transmission lines.

"The ultimate impact of these delays to land acquisition is that all financiers are threatening to pull out of financing infrastructure projects that has land acquisition because of the uncertainty surrounding the resolution of compensation disputes," he told Daily Monitor last week.

"African Development Bank has written to us indicating that they would withdraw funding for the Mbarara-Nkenda 132kV transmission line, 160km and Tororo-Lira 132kV transmission line, 260km worth $34 million (Shs122.4 billion) and $31 million (Shs111.6 billion) respectively," Mr Kiryahika said.

He added: "They (ADB) have expressed their disappointment with government and given notice of withdrawing funds by September 2017 if we do not clean our house."

Mr Kiryahika further explained: "Land belongs to the people (Article 26 of Uganda Constitution) and some land owners reject government offers as per government valuer. This cause delay as land cannot be handed to the contractors."

He added: "Some speculators also buy the land earlier before construction of power lines kick off and expect 'fat' compensation from government. Some go ahead and change the property structures on the land after government survey is done."

UETCL manager corporate services Martin Erone called for the amendment of the Land Acquisition Act of 1964 to be consistent with the Constitution.

Uganda

How Uganda Oil Firms Plan to Raise U.S.$3.5 Billion for Pipeline

Just days after signing with the Tanzanian government a landmark agreement for construction of the Hoima-to-Tanga oil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.