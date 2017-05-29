29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: I Paid for the Chopper Fuel, Kibuule Tells MPs

Photo: Daily Monitor
WhatsApp chat. This week, talk of “arrogance” by ICT minister and the flamboyance of Water minister dominated the MPs’ WhatsApp group.
Obua — WhatsApp chat. This week, talk of “arrogance” by ICT minister and the flamboyance of Water minister dominated the MPs’ WhatsApp group.

So what didn't go wrong?

Okwir: What didn't go wrong?

Mbogo: Ivan Ssemwang died, if that is what you wanted to ask.

Otafiire: Which constituency was he representing? Eh, this Parliament is so big one has to walk with a teleprompter for reading out names of members.

Rugunda: Someone help Otafiire to help himself.

Karooro: And my deepest prayer is that Bahati is in kamoli now.

Nsereko: Otafiire, just go and do your favourite thing.

Bahati: If I diagnose his ailment, he latches at the doctor. But for once, I am okay with Otafiire just sleeping away.

Ssemujju: Otafiire's deliberate mistake is telling. The House is too large for any good.

Anite: How about you start by quitting?

Okupa: How would his quitting help the matter knowing EC will just carry out a by-election and a new fellow will just keep the number as is?

Anite: Well, he would have left.

Nanyondo: Anite's one-minus-one theory is good. I like it.

Wamukuyu: Obua was asking something, right?

Nankabirwa: Who wants to answer a vague question?

Gafabusa: @Obua, please come again.

Obua: SIM cards were switched off, then back on and whatnot. We can't do anything good in this country.

Olanya: I imagined that deadline was okay. People would eventually register. Telecoms that would lose subscribers had warmed up. Why did the president have to come in?

Fungaroo: That is obvious, he wanted to humiliate his minister.

Ssekikubo: What?

Munyagwa: I concur. This Tumwebaze guy was trying to make himself the decision maker. He was usurping powers of the chief decision maker.

Tumwebaze: What is this about?

Ecweru: Hmmm!

Okupa: Poor thing, he had to apologise.

Otafiire: We have a saying that a frog doesn't turn into a pet just because it wandered into a home wearing a broad smile.

Nsereko: Hapana! There is no such saying.

Karooro: Hahaha, I like the saying.

Ssemujju: I always knew you were very brilliant.

Lubwama: @Otafiire, what does that mean?

Maganda: That was brilliant from the general.

Franca: I can imagine the frog all suited up and behaving like he had arrived.

Kadaga: Well, Tumwebaze, it goes without saying that next time you should walk with a mirror.

Komakech: This forum is very wacky when Otafiire is feisty like now.

Lubwama: Someone, what is the frog thing about?

Rugunda: Eish! Resident ATM, do you only understand money talk?

Kibalya: I don't see how Tumwebaze will recover from that stitching stuff.

Mafabi: @Lubwama, what it means is that a certain minister was playing hard balls by making decrees and defying even Parliament, forgetting that there is always one decision maker in this country.

Lokodo: But I make decisions.

Lufafa: Decisions of arresting a mere VJ Junior?

Kiiza: There is a disease here. Kibuule. I don't have words to say more.

Gonahasa: The minister flew in a police chopper to visit his in-laws. Very interesting times we live in.

Angiro: Reminds me of someone's speech in the 1980s that castigated African leaders who fly to the UN headquarters in New York in private jets when their citizens are starving.

Sizomu: That someone now flies jets from Kampala to go and visit Kadaga in Kamuli.

Galiwango: I see you guys won't go to bed tonight.

Kibuule: I don't know what is wrong with that. I paid for the jet fuel.

Mateke: Your wrongs are spotted by others. The people decide whether your actions are wrong or not.

Lufafa: @Lokodo, if you are indeed the Ethics minister, tell us what you think of this Kibuule chopper joyride.

Lokodo: It wasn't a joyride to begin with. Besides, I need to know the whole story first. Right now I am hearing allegations.

DISCLAIMER

This is a humour column and the views expressed henceforth may not necessarily be an objective assessment of the individual or group.

