28 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Abduba Dida Cleared to Contest for Presidency

Photo: Evans Habil/The Nation
Nairobi Senatorial contestant Johnson Sakaja, left, receives a clearance certificate from the IEBC's Nairobi County returning officer Eroo Mele at Moi International Sports Centre on May 28, 2017.
By Patrick Lang'at

Alliance for Real Change (ARC) presidential candidate Abduba Dida was on Sunday cleared to contest fro the Presidency, hours after he had been dealt a blow on by the electoral agency in his bid to be Kenya's president.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had refused to accept Mr Dida's nomination papers to vie for the Presidency on account that he had failed to present certified copies of his degree and that of his running mate.

Consequently, Mr Dida had failed to provide required self-declaration forms.

But hours later, he came back with certified copies of academic papers and his self-declaration forms signed by a commissioner of oaths.

However, all is not lost as IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati asked Mr Dida to rectify his papers and present them any time before 4pm.

Earlier, Third Way Alliance (TWA) candidate Ekuru Aukot was cleared to vie for the Presidency after he presented his nomination papers to the commission.

He was the first to be cleared.

Mr Aukot promised to offer 'fresh leadership' saying that he will be a camel that will run a marathon and win the race.

"We have removed this thing of horses. Kenya does not need a sprint. It needs a marathon. We are now the camel that will the marathon," he said.

