Informal traders in the Midlands capital are resisting paying fees to city council, citing failure by local authority to reign in illegal vendors, a senior council official has said.

Early this year, vendors, who ply their trade at illegal points in the city resisted calls by the city council to vacate the sites, saying they were forced into those places by economic hardships.

Mayor, Charles Chikozho told NewZimbabwe.com last Wednesday that most registered informal traders were not paying their fees, pointing that others were operating freely.

"Informal traders are saying what's the point of paying when nothing is done to others who operate illegally," Chikozho said.

"The situation is quite disturbing as council loses revenue from this developing attitude from informal traders.

"This is why the issue of illegal vendors has to be addressed and brought to finality."

Chikozho said the local authority will continue engaging vendors but refused to divulge strategies they will use should the hawkers continue resisting vacating sites.

In March vendors vowed to resist evictions and said they were ready for a "bloodbath" with municipal police.

In recent months, the Midlands capital's central business district has witnessed a proliferation of vendors on pavements as well as others who sell goods from push carts and the backs of vehicle as the country's economic situation continue to bite.

Gweru Hawkers and Vendors' Association acting chairperson Lovemore Tingaka said there was need to stop forced evictions and engage with vendors on the best way forward.