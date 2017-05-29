MIDLANDS State University (MSU) students will benefit from a state of the art model resource centre which has been established by a United Nations agency at its Gweru main campus.

Universities have become a major target for HIV programming as the country seeks to mitigate the growing number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among young people.

Speaking during the recent launch of the resource centre which hosts of pool tables, computers, IEC material on HIV, a boardroom and counselling room, UNFPA country representative Cheikh Tidiane Cisse said the investment was a response to a request made by the university last year.

He said information is critical in abating HIV infections and its effectiveness depends on packaging that appeals to the targeted population.

"Many young people in Zimbabwe continue to suffer from such problems as unwanted pregnancies, HIV and Aids, unsafe abortions and STIs due to, among many other reasons, lack of access to sexual and reproductive health information and services thus limiting their full potential," said Cisse.

The African Union Assembly's 2017 theme is Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in youth and Cisse said Zimbabwe can only achieve this by creating an environment which enables young people to realise their full potential.

Youths constitute over 60 percent of the country's 13 million population. The 2015 Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey states that one in 10 adolescent girls give birth each year while HIV prevalence stands at 6, 7 percent in the same group.

The report also shows that 41 percent of the young people have comprehensive knowledge of HIV prevention methods.

Hastings Tengende, a student and peer educator at the university, said the model should be replicated in other institutions with urgency to protect the country's demographic dividend.

"As students, we are celebrating a library on sexual reproductive health and recreation centre in the same breadth. We thank MSU, Saywhat and UNFPA. It reminds us that rights come with responsibility. We are looking forward to the extension of this service to other tertiary institutions," Tengende said.

National Aids Council (NAC) Gweru district Aids coordinator Murari Hwingwiri said, "Youths are highly sexually active.

"Research which has been done shows infections are declining in all ages groups except 15 to 24 which constitute the majority of students at MSU, infections are going up.

"The opening of this centre helps synergise the strategies of various organisations working to protect these students," he said.

The university enrols a total of 25 000 students at its various campuses.