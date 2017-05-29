Uganda: Obote and Amin's Most Memorable Quotes

Photo: Daily Monitor

L-R: Edward Muteesa, Milton Obote, Idid Amin and Benedicto Kiwanuka.

analysis

Memorable quotes. “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country,” is one of the most famous quotes by former US president John F. Kennedy. Uganda has since independence in 1962 been led by nine heads of state. But is any of what they said worth a quote? In a two-part series, Faustin Mugabe brings you some of their most memorable quotes.

Milton Obote

On alcoholism

When you see your parents, brothers, sisters drinking, don't think they are enjoying it. They are actually suffering.

Uganda Argus, October 10, 1968

On being president of Uganda

I want to tell you that I have found the work of the presidency very light, but I found the work of being the Commander-In-Chief rather heavy.

Uganda Argus, October 24, 1968

On intrigue in UPC

We have in Africa people who think they know everything, and do not want to be advised; and who think everything others do is wrong and that what they do is the best and should not be questioned. We will allow you to follow that road to the capitals of our enemies, but we shall remain true to our road.

Uganda Argus, December 16, 1970

On neo-colonialism

We live in a world of giants and dwarfs. We live in a world of big powers and small nations. The small nations are constantly worried by the tendency of big powers to use their giant's powers like giants.

Uganda Argus, June 10, 1969

We here in Uganda, for instance, do not want either the Chinese or the Russians to be our masters tomorrow; in the same way that we do not want nor accept any Western power either directly or indirectly to be our masters.

Uganda Argus, December 19, 1970

To some European powers, Africa is their preserve and playing field. To them, no African government has the right to exercise self-determination.

Uganda Argus, December 19, 1970

On the independence constitution

When we got independence, our constitution had certain ambiguous provisions which did not make it clear whether Uganda was a republic, a monarchy, a federal or a unitary State. Since 1966, we have been streamlining things. We are now a republic and we are endeavouring to emancipate the people economically and mentally.

September 10, 1970

On the youth

The past belongs to our grandfathers, the present belongs to the adults of today, but in the future which is of the greatest importance to our country belongs to the youth.

Uganda Argus, October 8, 1968

When we stress that one Parliament, one people, one government, we are not stressing a slogan but an achievement is essential for the youth today. The youth of today and tomorrow should not grow up in closed tribal perimeters. We must break away from the present history; we must make our own history.

Uganda Argus, June 17, 1970

On national unity

It is true that in Uganda we speak many languages. But difference of languages is no difficulty at all in the unity of Uganda; and the difference of religion is no difficulty at all.

Uganda Argus, April 12, 1968

Let us all our people reject any idea that there is a tribe in Uganda which is more important than other tribes. After we have rejected those ideas, we must build a platform for national unity, and we can do this.

Uganda Argus, April 12, 1968

On the pearl of Africa

Although Uganda's description of herself as the "Pearl of Uganda" might seem a form of advertisement that did not conform to realities; it was the goal of the country's aspiration. In this aspiration, however, it did not intend to show that Ugandans were a people and a country that was not in Africa. We are a part of Africa, the wealth of Africa is a part of us and so is the poverty of Africa.

Uganda Argus, March 28, 1969

On development of Africa

The old description of Africa as the "dark continent" cannot now do. Africa must describe itself in its own way and that can only be done by the Africa.

Uganda Argus, August 17, 1966

On the common man

The biggest of us all, the richest of us all, and perhaps the highest educated of us all, cannot stand without the support of the common man.

Daily Nation, December 21, 1970

On Buganda's mwana wani policy

This is the age of the common man and, therefore, politics based on bosses cannot work. It is the common man who has the vote. It is his reign and it is his age.

Uganda Nation, June 29, 1963

On Buganda's feudalism

The past policy of feudalists that the masses were unable to govern themselves and had therefore to be ruled by certain categories of individuals due to no qualifications other than birth has been replaced by the principle that citizens should work together, sharing joys and tribulations on the basis of equality, believing in one government, one parliament based on common leadership and one people.

East African Journal, October 1968

On abolition of kingdoms

The government wanted to abolish the era of servitude that the people had known for centuries and centuries. Those who wanted to remain slaves could stay backwards.

Uganda Argus, April 19, 1968

On racism

There are many people here who are not Africans and who do not know Africans - who have refused to believe that an African is a human being.

Uganda Argus, August, 5, 1968

On Africa's international relations

It would be wrong for Africa to be a closed shop and develop in isolation. Africa is a part of the world and a very important part of it, and has to maintain contact with the rest of the world. But that must not mean that Africa has to be a parrot and copy everything from other continents and countries irrespective of their usefulness on the soil of Africa.

Uganda Argus, April 12, 1969

On supporting polio victims

The means should be given to them to overcome their disability in order to lead a normal life - to bring up their families and to lead a full and rewarding life, be it in town or village.

Uganda Argus, July 22, 1967

On tribalism

I belong to a tribe, religion, but I do not believe in tribalism and I do not believe in religion separating me and the rest of the people... but I want to emphasize that a leader is sometimes alone. However, in UPC, a leader who is alone is no leader.

Uganda Times, November 5, 1980

It is very dangerous for anyone to try to isolate any tribe in Uganda. It is even more dangerous for any politician to try to isolate Uganda's central province. Buganda is an essential part of Uganda. Uganda cannot do without Buganda, just as Buganda cannot do without the rest of the country.

Uganda Times, august 15, 1980

UPC ideology

We are a party of the people, a party of the peasants, a party of the workers, a party of the youth and above all a party of ideas. The people of Uganda know that before the UPC states anything of any position, the other parties dare not do so.

Uganda Times, November 5, 1980

On accusation of 'creating' Idi Amin

I did not create Amin. It is God who created Amin.

Drum magazine, July 1980

Benedicto Kiwanuka

On governor Crawford

Governor Crawford is incompetent to lead Uganda. In 1957 when Buganda refused to send its members to the LEGCO, [Legislative Council], the governor said nothing about it which; act set a wrong precedent.

The Guardian newspaper, London, October 6, 1960

On working with Buganda

I myself have always wanted to work with Buganda, but all efforts up to very recent have been frustrate by a group of people who objected to my being a Roman Catholic.

Uganda Argus, August 27, 1964

On forging DP-KY alliance

It is my belief that KY and DP working together would produce a marvellous combination and would promote a very stable government for the country.

Uganda Argus, August 27, 1964

On collapse of UPC-KY alliance

There is very little hope of Dr Obote commanding the support of the ordinary Muganda.

Uganda Argus, August 27, 1964

On Buganda's secessionist policy

Buganda's attempt to secede has delayed Ugandan development and independence.

The Guardian newspaper, London, October 6, 1960

On Buganda's dictatorship

Even in a dictatorship you cannot hold the tongues of the discontented and reformers all the time. All present day reformers and all those that speak the truth are accused of belonging to the DP, of being bought by us [DP], and of being enemies of the Kabaka.

Uganda Nation, December 12, 1962

On Obote's call to boycott Kenyan goods

The prime minister does not appear to know the consequences of a boycott.

Uganda Nation, December 12, 1962

On DP in the opposition

Members of my party [DP] in the new House will be asked to cooperate with the government as much as possible on national issues, but they will of course always be on their feet the moment they realise the government is going off the rails.

Uganda Argus, April 28, 1962

On Buganda's mwana wani policy

We utterly reject the view held by some that certain posts are the exclusive privilege of a particular section of our society.

Uganda Nation, December 12, 1962

On Buganda excessive taxation

The Buganda government is increasing taxes and women will also be affected; but where are the development plans which will be implemented when these taxes are paid? We [DP] do not object to the principle of taxing people, but we criticise the license of a government [Buganda] to tax the common man as they like without giving anything in return.

We do not like to see our taxes being used merely to enable chiefs and ministers [of Buganda kingdom] to live in luxury while the Common man suffers.

Uganda Nation, December 12, 1962

On forgiving his enemies

I am going to forgive and forget to the extent of forgiving those who were responsible for my punishment [imprisonment 1969-1971]

Uganda Argus, May 6, 1972

Edward Muteesa's memorable quotes

On being elected president

I am deeply conscious of the confidence you have placed in me by electing me to the high office of president and pledge myself to fulfil the duties imposed upon me for the benefit of all peoples in this land

First address to Parliament November 4, 1963

On choice job in exile

The tougher the better; if I had the choice of things, I would go to sea and do whaling or something like that.

Daily Telegraph, April 21, 1968

On life in exile

My friends have made it possible for me to exist financially.

Daily Telegraph, June 18, 1968

I am very unhappy... my family is in distressing straits. My younger brother David is still being held as a hostage by president Obote.

Daily Mail, May 24, 1968

Ever since I was compelled to flee the country in 1966, Obote has kept up a vendetta against my family.

Daily Telegraph, January 10, 1969

On hopes of returning home

There is a possibility I might return to my country any moment

Daily Mail, May 4, 1968

Idi Amin's famous quotes

On January 27, 1971 coup

The masses who rejoiced at Obote's overthrow were remembering mostly his misdeeds, but also his inaction, inaptitude and political impotence at times of great need. Time will, without doubt, reveal more of his weakness galore.

In a January 27, 1971, press statement

The instantaneous public jubilation everywhere that greeted the take-over left everybody in no doubt whatsoever that the take-over was a very popular move indeed. Not since the independence celebrations since 1962 had Ugandans seen anything like the excitement and jubilation that greeted the January 25 revolutionary.

In a January 27, 1971, press statement

Warning against guerrilla activity

Don't volunteer to go to your graves - for there is no possibility that the rejected Obote will ever return to Uganda as a leader.

Uganda Argus, May 25, 1971

On Obote's lifestyle

Obote had two palaces in Entebbe, three in Kampala, one in Jinja, one in Tororo, one in Mbale one in Lira and elsewhere. All these places had to be furnished and maintained at great public expense, and yet all but one remained idle and unused almost all the time! It is no wonder that the people of Jinja in their great joy [after the coup] attacked and damaged the so-called President's Palace at Jinja, total destruction of the place only being prevented by the army.

His January 27, 1971 press statement

Obote had five years to govern this country from 1962 to 1967 but offered himself a bonus up to January 1971. During those years many Ugandans gained nothing but misery out of the Obote regime.

Uganda Argus, May 25, 1971

On corruption in UPC government

Corruption in Obote's regimes was so widespread that is was almost being taken for granted. Ministers, chairmen of parastatals and top public servants owned fleets of cars, buses, scores of houses for renting, bars, petrol stations etc. and Obote never in one single instance questioned any of his men as to the way they had acquired this wealth.

His January 27, 1971 statement

On promising a civilian government

Our position is that we want to clean up this country in all its aspects, and then organise complete free and fair elections in which everybody in Uganda will be at liberty to take part.

His February 22, 1971 statement

On his interim government

The first 366 days of the military government of the second Republic of Uganda have been at a breath-taking speed. As soon as the new government was established, it acted on the motto "Government of Action". Our aim in adopting this motto was to make Uganda move once again after she had been lagging behind for the last nine years.

His speech on January 25, 1972

On Africa's economic independence

This is the lesson our economic war in Uganda has to offer to the rest of our brothers and sisters in the politically liberated parts of Africa. I am glad to note that our noble and patriotic example is steadily being taken up in most OAU member states.

Voice of Uganda, May 26, 1975

On restoration of Obote as president

If I am still alive, Obote will not come back as president of Uganda. This you must know very clearly. He can be a president in your own house but never as the president of Uganda.

His September 24, 1971 speech to Acholi elders

On the unity of Africa

The unity of Africa is not an accomplished fact, an established achievement but rather a dynamic process and a constant daily struggle to be continued tirelessly by the member states and as long as the African man exists.

Voice of Uganda, May 26, 1975

On fighting for Africa's political independence

In May 1973, I attended the 10th Summit of OAU and called upon Africa to form an African Defence Pact to unhinge and overthrow minority racist regime in Southern Africa, Portuguese colonies in Africa of Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Comoros, Angola and Arab occupied lands in the Middle East, including Palestine.

His address to the nation, February 16, 1974

By playing effective role in the achievement of purpose of which OAU was established, and my frank down-to-earth speech won praises from all heads of state and government and in particular put president Julius Nyerere of Tanzania in a relax mood who immediately after its delivery, extended fraternal congratulation with a hand-shake with me.

His address to the nation, February 16, 1974

On serving in the King's African Rifles

All the East Africans who during the British colonial era served in the King's African Rifles are aware of my devotion during the active services with my fellow soldiers from Kenya and Tanzania for the liberation of East Africa, particularly in Kenya where I was serving. I first learnt to play my accordion at Nakuru during the height of Mau Mau.

On women emancipation policy

My government recognised the role of women in nation-building. We in military government in Uganda have demonstrated in practice that it is not a privilege to be woman or a man but that both sexes must share equally the task of running the affairs of a state welfare.

His address to the nation, February 16, 1974

On the economic war

Before the economic war [expulsion of Asians] was declared, the wealth of our country was concentrated in the pockets of a few people mainly Asians, thus monopolised our wealth. Our wealth used to provide for a few rich non-citizens who wasted it in luxurious extravaganza or dispatched it abroad.

His February 29, 1976 address to the nation

On urban transport

The decision by my government to establish urban bus service in Kampala and in all the municipalities is not only going to solve the urban transport problems, but it will also promote more orderly expansion of our towns.

His February 29, 1976 address to the nation

On former prime minister of Zaire

Patrice Lumumba is a shining star for Africa. The great continent of Africa owes a lot him. He went to the extent of giving his own life for the cause of Africa. Lumumba will for time immemorial always be remembered by true sons and daughters of Africa.

The People, January 19, 1973

Contiunes next week with Museveni, Binaisa, Lule and Muwanga