Uganda Need a Miracle

Kampala — The final day of ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament round-robin starts with Uganda's destiny out of their hands.

The ultimate aim for the host country was to finish in the top two so they could be promoted to Divison Two which presents a slight chance of playing in the World Cup qualifiers and exposing players to more games against even better teams.

Those that know something about Ugandan football before we qualified for the first Nations Cup in 39 years will consider Cricket Cranes' situation familiar.

After recovering from losses to Canada and Oman to beat Singapore and Malaysia respectively, Uganda with four points and a net run rate of -0.206, play USA in Entebbe needing a win of big margins and the luck of a loss for either Canada or Oman to have a chance of being promoted to Division Two.

Uganda have averaged 4.23 runs per over while leaking 4.41. USA on other hand score 4.3 on average per over conceding 4.54.

"We will sit down and look at the table to see what we require in terms of Net Run Rate but when we go onto the pitch against USA, we will go for a win," Cricket Cranes coach Steve Tikolo, declared as his side return to Entebbe where they recorded this tournament's first win against Singapore. Meanwhile, a loss for Uganda would see the hosts fall behind USA on net run-rate and run the risk of relegation. USA and Malaysia, who host a familiar rival in Oman, are out of the race for the top two spots but require wins to avoid relegation.

Canada play Singapore, for whom a loss would cost them a place in Divison Two and potentially see them relegated depending on other results.

The North Americans won by eight and nine wickets when these sides met in 1990 and in 2001 respectively. Tikolo's charges will require Singapore to do better than the current rate of scoring 3.88 runs per over while allowing 4.32 against a side that gives away 4.15 but hits 4.75.

Favourable Lugogo wicket

Both Oman and Malaysia have enjoyed batting in Lugogo with the latter's captain Faiz Ahmed declaring; "to score 189 runs on this wicket that is low is absolutely amazing for us."

Oman scored 191 in 40.5 overs but conceded 274 against Canada in Lugogo which for all games in this tournament translates to 4.74 runs scored and 3.96 let in per over.

Malaysia have showed they do not utilize their overs, with the game against Uganda, the only one they batted beyond 41 overs. Also only Canada, among all their opponents has had to bat for more than 37 overs.

Uganda will pray that these Asians, who score just 3.48 while conceding 3.99, field better than they did leaking 193 runs to the hosts on Saturday.

Table standings

Team Pld W L T NR Pts NRR

Canada 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.036

Oman 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.777

Uganda 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.206

Singapore 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.544

USA 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.212

Malaysia 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.823