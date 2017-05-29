Zambia: Maimane Circus Was Unnecessary

opinion

The drama that the visit of South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane generated was very unnecessary. It could appear that we as a country are so hell bent on embarrassing ourselves even on straight forward matters.

Even when there is no need to be comical about a situation we all too often choose the most dramatic and embarrassing route to solve our problems.

Maimane may have easily come and gone without any drama had we been more prudent as a country in handling our own situations.

There was no need to get worked up over the Democratic Alliance leader's visit to attend opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema's court session.

Police mobilized an entire battalion to man the airport and also spread themselves across the city to quell a possible circus.

To imagine these are the same police officers that are unavailable to provide security of issues of public order is shameful.

As if by design, Maimane came and went receiving the attention that he may have craved for. Had the authorities been more prudent there could have been no drama instead what we had was the international media feasting on the story of an opposition leader from South Africa harassed and beaten up by Zambian law enforcement agencies.

The comrade had all the attention to himself discrediting the country as a dictatorship. How President Edgar Lungu's handlers may not have anticipated that scenario is simply mind boggling.

No wonder we have entire state machinery descending on a self proclaimed prophet when we could very easily ignore some clowns and get on with our lives.

The arrest and continued detention of Hichilema on laughable treason charges is a circus enough and the country does not need any more drama.

President Lungu and his lieutenants should watch their reputation because the publicity they're getting in the international media is damaging to the country, unless they enjoy being referred to as a dictatorship.

Sooner or later the international media may start mentioning us in the same breath with well known dictatorships across the continent.