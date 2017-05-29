29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Prof Mukiibi's Last Wishes Emerge, Burial Date Set for Friday

By Joseph Kiggundu

Wakiso — Prof Lawrence Mukiibi set conditions for his burial ceremony.

According to his daughter Maria Tulina, Prof Mukiibi asked them to use white colour during his burial ceremony.

"My father asked me and my sisters and brothers to decorate his burial ceremony with white so I ask the organising committee to put our father's request into consideration," she said.

The organising committee chairperson and minister for Primary Education, Ms Rosemary Seninde, said its true Prof Mukiibi asked her to decorate his burial ceremony with pure white and also asked all people not to cry but to celebrate his life.

She added that, the late also asked to be buried at 2pm at his ancestral home in Katende village, Mpigi District to allow people to go back and do their own business.

"It's true Prof (Mukiibi) asked me personally to ensure his request is put into consideration and that's what we're going to do," she said.

The burial ceremony is set for Friday and the organising committee proposed Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala to lead the requiem mass at Rubaga Cathedral on Wednesday at 10am.

