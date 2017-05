The N2 highway near the R102 in Macassar, Cape Town was closed on Monday morning due to protest action.

Protesters barricaded the road with burning tyres, senior Cape Town traffic officer Richard Coleman said.

Coleman said community members started protesting for service delivery since 05:30.

He said all on-ramps up to Mew Way were also closed due to protest action.

Traffic has been diverted, he said.

