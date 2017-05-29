South Africa: Kwesta is the King of SAMA 23

Cementing his place as a hip-hop force to be reckoned with, Kwesta started his winning streak last night when he won the Best Collaboration Album at the industry awards. Tonight he collected five – Samro Highest Airplay of the Year, SAMPRA Highest Airplay of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Male Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year for his Dakar II album and hit single Ngud. His trophy haul stands at six in one year.

Newcomer Amanda Black had an impressive run, picking up two of the top 5 awards - Best Newcomer of the Year and Best Female Artist of the Year, adding to her silverware the Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album award that she won last night, making her a three time SAMA winner on her debut album.

Nasty C secured the much coveted and public voted Record of the Year award with his song Hell Naw.

Dance pair Black Motion won the Best Duo/Group of the Year and Best Dance Album. The high kicking Dr Malinga snapped the Best Kwaito Album award while crooner Vusi Nova secured the Best Afro Pop Album trophy.

In the traditional front, Khuzani with his album Inyoni Yomthakathi won Best Maskandi Album. And in the gospel stakes Spirit of Praise won Best Traditional Faith Music Album while the African Indigenous Gospel Album went to Living in Christ Legends.

The star studded award show hosted by television and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo and comedian extraordinaire Tumi Morake also saw the industry pay respects to its own legends. Rebecca Malope, Don Laka and Babsy Mlangeni were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards.

International soprano Pretty Yende received the International Recognition Award for her work in opera around the world.

The SAMA 23 stage exploded with performances that featured collaborations between rock star Kurt Darren and hip-hop royalty Khuli Chana, Stogie T (featuring Yanga and Emtee) plus Kwesta (featuring TLT).

The Afro Pop segment produced magic as vocal powerhouses Kelly Khumalo, Jaziel Brothers, Robbie Malinga and Musa banded together for a distinctly African flavour.

Amadodana ase Wesile gave a pleasant surprise as they teamed up with exciting new talents Soul Kulture and Thee Legacy as well as rock veteran Arno Carstens for harmonies and melodies we won’t forget in a hurry.

Bongani Radebe, the new and skilful sax genius accompanied the moving In Memoriam tribute.

Gospel stars Lebo Sekgobela , Dr Tumi, Neyi Zimu and Jerusalema E Ncha delivered a powerful and spirited gospel medley.

The urban maskandi, Afro pop and hip hop acts Mma Ausi, Thokozani Langa, Sjava and Ms Pru (featuring Mtee, Amanda/LaSauce) delivered a mesh up of sounds, beats and influences.

The night’s performances were closed with a spectacular collaboration by dance stars Naakmusiq, DBN Finest (DJ Tira & Sox Feat. Professor), Babes Wodumo (featuring Mampintsha, Cassper and Dancers) and OkMalumKoolKat who got together for a pulsating and energetic finale.

Comments Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA: ‘By all accounts this has been a successful SAMA 23. We applaud all the winners and nominees, and the music loving South Africans who have supported these awards. We are encouraged by the generosity of our sponsors and all stakeholders, media included in this great project. South African music can only grow from here. See you at SAMA 24.’

Complete list of winners:

· Best Newcomer of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

· Best Duo-Group of the Year – Black Motion – Ya Badimo

· Best Female Artist of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

· Best Male Artist of the Year – Kwesta – Dakar II

· Best Album of the Year – Kwesta - Dakar II

· Record of the Year – Nasty C – Hell Naw

· Best Maskandi Album – Khuzani – Inyoni yomthakathi

· Classical Instrumental Album – Charl du Pleassis Trio – Baroqueswing Vol.II

· Best Afro Pop Album – Vusi Nova – Vusi Nova

· African Indigenous Gospel Album – Living In Christ Legends – Living In Christ Legends

· Best Rock Album – Albert Frost – The Wakeup

· Best Pop Album – GoodLuck – The Nature Within

· Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Joshua na die Reen – Die Wereld Binne My

· Best Rap Album – Kwesta – Darak II

· Best Kwaito Album – Dr Malinga – Goodwill

· Best Dance Album – Black Motion – Ya Badimo

· Best Traditional Faith Music Album – Sprit of Praise – Spirit of Praise Vol.6

· Samro Highest Airplay of the Year – Ngud – Kwesta

· SAMPRA Highest Airplay of the Year – Ngud - Kwesta

The main SAMA 23 event on 27 May 2017 was broadcast live on SABC1 from 8pm.