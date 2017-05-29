29 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pls Hold for Am - Thulsie Twins Back in Court Over Terrorism Charges

Twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie will return to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday as the case alleging they were planning to set off explosives in South Africa continues.

The men face three counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act after being arrested in Newclare and Azaadville west of Johannesburg on July 9 last year.

They were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group and are suspected of planning strikes against a US embassy and institutions associated with Judaism in South Africa.At previous appearances their counsel Anneline Van den Heever complained about the delays in the case but was told that British and US authorities also have an interest in the case because of international agreements and protocols.

