Kenya: Taita Taveta Team Dreams Big in Athletics

Athletics Kenya (AK) Taita Taveta County branch on Friday handed over trophies its athletes won during Coast Region Cross-Country Championship to Governor John Mruttu with the promise that the team would perform even better in future championships.

Speaking during the trophy presentation ceremony At Mruttu's office on Friday morning, Athletics Kenya Taita Taveta County chairman, Kisalu Kimoni, said the team would strive to do even better.

WON OVERALL TROPHY

"The team scooped junior men and women's titles, senior men and women's trophies and the newly introduced 4x2000 meters relay, a performance that saw us take home the overall champions trophy," said Kimoni.

He thanked the county government for their continued support for athletics and facilitation for athletes for the past four years.

Taita Taveta County emerged the overall winners in the 2017 Coast Region Cross-Country Championship held at Kwale Girls High, last month.

County sports director, Leonard Otieno, congratulated the team on its good performance and challenged the athletes to win more medals during Coast Region Track and Field Championship to be held at Mbaraki Sports Club on June 3.

"We have supported our county athletes and officials by providing them with sports gear, accommodation and other facilities. Athletes should pull up their socks to shine on regional events and national events," said Otieno.

Governor Mruttu commended the efforts by AK team members that brought glory to the county.

"The tremendous achievements of the county athletics team is attributed to harmonious operations among AK officials, athletes and other stakeholders who ensured thorough preparations prior to the competitions," said governor Mruttu.