South Africa: Jumpy Drug Smuggling Suspect Bounces Away From Cops Using Trampoline

A suspected drug runner made a literal leap of faith - over a wall and using a trampoline - to evade approaching Metro Police officers on Friday night.

JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services, on Sunday told News24 that as officers neared the trampoline, they heard a "boing" sound as the suspect disappeared over the wall.

The bouncer then managed to flee.

Smith jokingly said officers had thought about whether or not to impound the trampoline which "aided and abetted" in the suspect's escape.

But they decided against it.

The incident happened during raids and search warrants executed in areas including Leonsdale, Lavender Hill, Hanover Park and Parow.

During the operation officers found tik lollies, mandrax tablets and dagga which had been abandoned.

Smith said there was a suspected drug selling operation at the premises where the trampoline was located.

Drug paraphernalia

While no drugs were found there, he said drug paraphernalia was discovered.

This included little packets.

Smith said when officers had run around the house, they had heard the "boing".

They had tried to see where the suspect landed.

"We ran around to the back to try and block him."

However, Smith said the suspect may have been hiding in another yard.

Smith said at the premises from which the suspect had jumped, a section comprised of a window with a slot.

Behind that was a car seat, removed from a vehicle, in which an alleged drug dealer was seated.

'Driving lessons'

The alleged dealer told officers he was giving driving lessons.

However, it was believed this was the seat from which drug transactions were handled.

Smith said it was not clear if the trampoline was used just for evading authorities.

He said it could sever multiple purposes.

Metro Police officers at the scene had tested its bounce-worthiness before moving on to another scene.

Source: News24