South Africa: 3rd Person Arrested for Hijacking After Matie Was Murdered

Photo: Capital FM

Tape used for crime scene investigation.

A third person was arrested on Sunday for hijacking a car involved in the murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius and an attack on her friend.

"A third suspect was arrest today [Sunday]," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Two others were arrested on Saturday after a dramatic chase pictured in footage obtained by News24 showed the blue and white golf juddering through a gate and then later being abandoned in a field and a group of men dashing away from it.

Cornelius and a friend were attacked while chatting in a blue and white Golf parked on Bird Street, Stellenbosch in the early hours of Saturday, according to Netwerk24.

A man armed with a screwdriver opened the passenger door behind the driver and forced Cornelius onto the back seat. Another three men reportedly joined him, and Cornelius' friend, who has not been named yet, was locked in the boot.

He was hit with bricks and managed to jump out of the boot, jump over a wall, and ask for help at a nearby house.

Cornelius's body was found along Knorhoek Road, Stellenbosch, on Saturday morning.

Her friend was taken to hospital for treatment.

Rwexana said the three would appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court to face initial charges of car hijacking while the investigation is still underway.

Source: News24