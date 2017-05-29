28 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Task Team Rescues Kidnapped Man

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man who was kidnapped in Christiana on Thursday has been rescued, police said on Sunday.

The man was targeted on Thursday in Christiana.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase on Sunday said four suspects had forced the man to withdraw money from his accounts.

Further withdrawal's were made from other of his investment account.

Nkwalase said at a Nedbank in Kimberley the man was then forced to request "huge withdrawals." The bank denied these.Nkwalase said once police became aware of the matter, action was taken and the man's bank card was blocked to prevent further withdrawals from ATMs.

A task team, including the Hawks and provincial detectives, was set up.They managed to rescue the man at a Nedbank in New Park at 11.30.The suspects fled and officers are trying to trace them.The Hawks are investigating charges of extortion, kidnapping and robbery.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Escapes Again

President Jacob Zuma has survived the latest attempt from within the ruling African National Congress to force him to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.