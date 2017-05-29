28 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sanco Shocked By Apple-Attack Officers

The SA National Civic Organisation (SANCO) is shocked by a video showing apples being thrown at a group of suspects, and has called for the sacking of municipal officers caught doing it.

"The civic organisation called for the officers allegedly employed by Theewaterskloof municipality in Villiersdorp to be fired," spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said on Sunday in a statement.

"The despicable actions of the officers showed disregard for human rights and the rule of law. They humiliated the four individuals and displayed brutality that undermined their constitutional rights."

Sanco said the officers, who appear to work for the Western Cape's Theewaterskloof Municipality, must be removed before there is retaliation.

"They represent a calibre that has forgotten the pledge to serve and protect our communities," he said.

Theewaterskloof municipality mayor Christelle Vosloo said in an earlier report that she had seen the video and was upset by the actions of the officials. "I am devastated that the victims had to endure this trauma and I believe their constitutional rights, not to be exposed to psychological, emotional and physical abuse had been violated. I will ensure an immediate investigation into the incident," said Vosloo.

Source: News24

South Africa

