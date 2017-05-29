28 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Arrested for Stolen Goods After Tracker Leads to Her Door

A Bramley woman will appear in court on Monday after some of the spoils of a hijacked truck were tracked to her home on Sunday, Johannesburg police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said that a truckload of household appliances was noted to have gone off-route according to the tracking device it was fitted with, sparking a call to police early on Sunday morning.

The tracking company helped trace some of the goods, which included microwave ovens, TVs and fridges at the home of a Bramley woman, and the rest which was packed into a closed shop in Kempton Park with its windows papered over.

The truck, which was en-route to several retailers in Namibia, was found abandoned near a taxi rank in Kempton Park.

The truck driver is still missing.

The woman is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

