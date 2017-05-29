Africa: Uganda's Brian Kakembo to Represent Africa At World Energy Summit in Mexico

Kampala — Uganda's Brian Kakembo will next month represent Uganda and the rest of the 54 African countries at this year's International Student Energy Summit (SES) to be held in the Mexican medieval city of Merida. The summit will be held between June 13 to 17.

Mr Kakembo, according to the ministry of Foreign Affairs, was selected to represent the continent over his "outstanding work" on promotion of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: 'Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all' in low income neighbourhoods.

"We at the ministry are so proud of the achievement, and for flying Uganda's flag high, given the effort Uganda put into the process during the 69th session of the UNGA)," Ms Margaret Kafeero, the head of public diplomacy at the ministry said.

The SDGs were adopted in 2015, to build onto Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under presidency of Uganda's Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa. The 17 SDG goals have a subset of 140 specific targets that have to be largely met in the next 15 years.

Mr Kutesa is later today expected to officially recognise and present Mr Kakembo with the National flag as "Uganda's honorary ambassador to the summit."

According to the SES website, the conference brings together "the world's brightest students to learn and discuss the current issues and trends in energy." The event is planned completely by students and brings together 700+ young energy leaders from over 100 countries as well as renowned energy experts from across the globe.

The first summit was held in 2009 in Canada.

Mr Kakembo, was selected on basis of his foundation, Waste to Energy Youth Initiative, that promotes the transition to clean renewable energy.

"Following my participation in the International-Student-Energy-Summit2015 in Indonesia, I started my research on Africa's transition to clean renewable energy; the achievements, obstacles to access and the most affordable and efficient solutions for Africa," Mr Kakembo notes in his bio.

In the same year, in partnership with Ndejje University renewable energy centre, St. Kizito High School, Namugongo and the Ministry of Energy, to conduct research in the different studies on all alternative sources of clean energy, during which he says after "closely examining the outcomes, I learned that, at Africa's current economic state, it cannot afford a full transition to clean renewable energy using Solar, Hydro power , Wind , Vibration, nuclear or geo-thermo as these require very heavy investment which neither the governments nor the private sectors can commit funds to at the moment."