26 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Over 50 Somalis Deported From U.S. Land in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least 54 Somali nationals on Friday arrived at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, after being deported from the United States over immigration issues.

The deportees, believed to have been affected by President Donald Trump's implementation of his pledge to crack down on illegal immigrants landed in capital with a Chartered Airline.

This is the 3rd batch of Somali nationals deported from USA arriving in Mogadishu since March. Last Month, 90 Somalis were brought back to home.

Trump had vowed during the campaign for the White House to kick out illegal immigrants and immigrants with criminal records, saying they would be deported at their own cost.

Somalia

Is Islamic Extremism On the Rise in Africa?

Extremists are increasingly shaping the image of Islam in Africa. But despite warnings that Islam is becoming… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.