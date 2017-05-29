Somalia: Over 50 Somalis Deported From U.S. Land in Mogadishu

At least 54 Somali nationals on Friday arrived at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, after being deported from the United States over immigration issues.

The deportees, believed to have been affected by President Donald Trump's implementation of his pledge to crack down on illegal immigrants landed in capital with a Chartered Airline.

This is the 3rd batch of Somali nationals deported from USA arriving in Mogadishu since March. Last Month, 90 Somalis were brought back to home.

Trump had vowed during the campaign for the White House to kick out illegal immigrants and immigrants with criminal records, saying they would be deported at their own cost.