26 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Soldier Injures Top District Official in Elwak Town

A government soldier has shot and wounded the Deputy District Commissioner of Elwak which lies at Somalia's border with its neighbouring Kenya on Thursday night.

According to residents, Sahal Moalim Adan was injured after one of his bodyguards opened fire on him inside his house in the town. The reason behind the shooting is yet unclear.

The soldier fled the scene following the incident before the arrival of Police who cordoned off the area near the crime area. The official was taken to a hospital in Kenya for treatment.

