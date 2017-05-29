Somalia: Qatar to Help Somalia in Efforts to Enhance Security

Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani described the talks held here between Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo as 'successful' and 'fruitful.'

During a joint press conference with the Somali Foreign Minister, Yussef Garad Omar following their meeting yesterday, Sheikh Mohammed said the discussions between the two leaders dealt with a number of issues of mutual interest, especially the development of bilateral relations and the support for the new Somali government in its efforts to enhance security and stability.

The Foreign Minister stressed Qatar's support for the Somali government in its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, and our condemnation of the recent criminal acts that threatened the security and stability of Somalia."

The Somali Foreign Minister said the two leaders have agreed to continue communication and there will be bilateral cooperation programmes.

The meeting agreed upon Qatar's support for the budget of the Somali government, which will begin this month, in addition to supporting the development of the Somali security capabilities along with programme of economic empowerment and job creation for Somali youth, he added, referring to the agreement on the support of Qatar for the efforts of the Somali government to achieve a comprehensive national reconciliation.

The Somali government requested the support of Qatar to facilitate and conduct dialogues to end the crisis, he said, adding that Qatar has expressed its keenness to provide this support in cooperation with some friendly countries.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the historical relations between Qatar and Somalia, calling on Arab and Islamic countries to support the new Somali government.

For his part, the Somali Foreign Minister paid tribute to the efforts being exerted by Qatar in support of his country in various circumstances, expressing gratitude over Qatar's support to Somalia over the past years.

The talks were successful, the Somali top diplomat said, adding that the two countries will continue discussions on other areas of support, especially humanitarian, education, health and other areas, to restore Somalia at this crucial stage.

The recent international conference in London to support Somalia was successful, he said, adding that his country had called on its international partners to work with the new government to reduce activities that hinder the work of the new government.