Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Sends Message of Goodwill to Muslims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a goodwill message to Muslim faithful in Kenya during the Holy Month of Ramadhan which began on Saturday.

President Kenyatta assured Muslims that Kenyans of goodwill stand with them at this time of sacrifice and purification.

"Our Muslim brothers and sisters are instructed in the Koran to fast for the sake of righteousness," said the President in his message.

President Kenyatta went on: "May the Almighty God accept your sacrifices, Ramadhan Kareem."

The Council of Governors chairman Josephat Nanok also wished all Muslims a blessed holy month.

SYMBOLISES PEACE

"The month symbolises peace, humility and sacrifice. May this Ramadhan bring you prosperity. Happy Ramadhan," said Mr Nanok.

Muslims started observing the Holy Month of Ramadhan after the new crescent was sighted across the country on Friday evening.

Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar released an official communication to the faithful immediately the moon was sighted.

"I'm happy that East African Muslims are starting to fast together and I hope we'll break the fast and celebrate Idd ul Fitr together," he said.

LUNAR CYCLE

The holy season lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

This year's holy month of Ramadhan comes at a time the country is grappling with skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, food shortages due to drought and rising political temperatures ahead of the August 8 elections.

Food shops in Mombasa and other Muslim dominated coastal towns are stocking up on supplies in readiness for the fasting month.

Traders regard the month as a season of business boom with prices usually expected to soar due to increased demand, but residents are concerned with deliberate increases in food prices.

"We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters in business to understand that this is not a month to make a killing but rather to consider the wellbeing of the less privileged in the society," said a Mombasa resident, Omar Ali.

VISIT CHEQUES

Markets and open spaces on the main Digo Road near the Mackinnon Market will burst with various special foodstuffs required to break the fast.

Muslims are expected to frequently visit mosques for prayers especially at night.

At the Coast, regional coordinator Nelson Marwa assured residents of tight security during the month of Ramadhan.

Mr Marwa said stringent measures have been put in place during this month and ahead of the General Election.

CARRY OUT PATROLS

He warned criminals not to take advantage of the Ramadhan month.

"Let us carry out our patrols with consideration that this is a holy month and that we need to give our brothers and sisters sufficient time for worship. We will not allow the criminal gangs or police to disrupt peace for the faithful," he said.

Reporting by Ouma Wanzala, Galgalo Bocha, Abdulrahman Sheriff and Mohamed Ahmed