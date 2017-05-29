Kenya: Police Accused of Killing Over 100 Camels, Torching Houses

Photo: Abdimalik Ismail/The Nation

Some of the spent cartridges recovered at the scene.

Over 100 camels have been killed and at least 47 houses torched by bandits who locals believe are security officers on the border of Kitui and Tana River counties.

Speaking to journalists at Bisan-hargeysa, distressed mothers holding their babies -- as young as a month old -- claimed uniformed police officers descended on their settlement on Friday evening and destroyed their traditional Somali huts, one after the other.

The now homeless locals have been forced to seek shelter under acacia trees as they ponder over their next move.

The locals fear there could be an outbreak of diseases and deaths as they do not have clean water, food and medicines for the sick.

Mama Halima Issack who was cuddling her one-month-old daughter said that armed and uniformed officers stormed the village and ordered her out of her hut before setting it ablaze.

"They never gave me time to pick my property and they never explained what my crime was to be treated like that," she said.

She said like most of her neighbours she lost everything as they were never warned.

"The uniformed officers also indiscriminately shot at our livestock, many died and others fled from the sounds of gun shots to different directions and two days later we are yet to trace them," she narrated.

She is among the about 300 families in Bisan-hargeysa who were left homeless and in fear following the ordeal.

On her part, Amina Korio wondered why security officers whose job is to protect life and property of Kenyans, decided to turn against them leaving them in destitution and misery.

"We need urgent help from well-wishers because we have nothing to eat as most of our items even our water jerrycans was burnt down in the raid by the security officers," said the mother of nine.

At Bokawells the Nation counted at least 35 camel carcasses allegedly killed in the raid.

The carcases had bullet wounds while spent cartridges were strewn all over the place. The residents said that the officers had pooled the animals together before shooting them.

"We are not in any boundary dispute with our neighbours... we have been living with them peacefully... the government must compensate us for the loss," Mr Abdirashid Mohamed, owner of some of the camels killed said.