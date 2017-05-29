Kenya: Salim Mvurya Counts On Development Projects to Win Second Term

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya has exuded confidence that he will retain his seat in the August 8 election.

Speaking during the opening of Mkwakwani (ECDE) in Ukunda, Mr Mvurya urged voters to give him a second term in order to continue with the ongoing projects he had initiated.

"My development record speaks for itself. Within the four years of my administration development has been realised in the County," he said.

JUBILEE GOODIES

Governor Mvurya, who decamped from ODM and joined the Jubilee Party, said his association with the national government has reaped fruits, particularly in agriculture.

"We were in the opposition in 2007, we remained in the opposition in 2013 and we can't repeat that mistake in 2017. We thought that by being in the opposition we would get development, but we have reaped nothing," he explained.

To facilitate the county's economy, he also said the government had tarmacked roads such as the Samburu-Kinango-Kwale and Lunga Lunga.

Moreover, he said Sh70 million had been released for the construction of Mkwakwani Primary School that was relocated to pave way for the expansion of Ukunda airstrip.

VOTE FOR CHANGE

He urged voters to elect leaders who will bring change and improve their livelihoods, rather than voting along party lines.

Similarly, Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani also urged the residents to elect leaders who care about the welfare of Kenyans.

"Do not be blackmailed by leaders who did not bring change in the county when they were in power in the previous regimes.

"...elect those who will bring development as we have done in the four years," she said.

The governor said he will rally the residents to back President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

Mr Mvurya's rivals are Issa Chipera (ODM), Chirau Ali Mwakwere (Wiper) and Sammy Ruwa (Independent).