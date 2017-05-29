Kenya: Tusker Pile More Pressure On Leopards

Defending Champions Tusker extended their winning streak to seven matches after a 1-0 win over struggling AFC Leopards in a SportPesa Premier League match at Meru's Kinoru Stadium on Sunday.

James Macharia scored the winner for the Brewers in the 38th minute to pile more misery on Ingwe, who are now winless in their last seven matches.

The result moved Tusker level on points with Gor Mahia, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers in another league tie at Nyayo Stadium.

Both teams are on 27 points but K'Ogalo are top courtesy of a superior goal difference. Leopards are down in 12th place with 15 points after their latest loss.

Leopards went into the match looking to give a perfect send off to outgoing coach Stewart Hall. It was Tusker who controlled early proceedings,

In they 11th minute, Mike Khamati beat Leopards defenders after Allan Wanga's flick but could not put the ball inside the net.

Eight minutes later, Wanga once again found Khamati, but the former Ingwe forward could not find the net.

Tusker managed to break AFC Leopards defence at the 38th minute after Michael Khamati sent a cross that was missed by Mieno but Macharia was at hand to guide the ball in the net with his left foot

Leopards forward Gilbert Fiamenyo thought he had levelled matters just before the break but his strike was ruled out for offside.