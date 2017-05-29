Somalia: Puntland Sentences Five Militants Members to Death

A Puntland military court in the coastal city of Bosaso has sentenced five alleged Al shabaab to death after being convicted of plotting suicide attack in the town.

The five men are, Abbas Ibrahim Yare (26), Ibrahim Mohamed Anshur (20), Dhaqane Aden Abdi (20), Aden Nur Aden (27), Nur Abdi Aden (22).

Colonel Abdifatah Hajji Aden, the chairman of Puntland military court has announced the final decision of the court.

"The military court of Puntland has today sentenced the 5 men to death penalty, after being found guilty of being planning attacks in Bosaso town and they confessed to it," said Aden.

The judge stated that the convicted men can still take an appeal if they are not satisfied with the verdict against the five Al shabaab members who were captured last April in Bosaso.

The European Union, the United Nations and human rights campaigners have all urged Somalia authorities to reinstate the moratorium and stop the frequent executions.