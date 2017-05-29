Somalia: Two Dead in a Deadly Blast in Southern Somalia

At least two people were reported to have been killed, and five others wounded in a deadly explosion in Mahaday district in Somalia's southern Middle Shabelle region on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Mahaday district commissioner Ahmed Hussein Afrah said the blast took place a small tea-shop in the town, and killed two, and injured five - all civilians.

He blamed the attack for Al shabaab who vowed recently to increase their attacks in the country during Ramadan. In a Separate incident, a remote-controlled land mine struck a security checkpoint in Jowhar region, and no casualties were reported. Mahaday and Jowhar both are located in the same region, Middle Shabelle region of southern Somalia.