27 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Dead in a Deadly Blast in Southern Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least two people were reported to have been killed, and five others wounded in a deadly explosion in Mahaday district in Somalia's southern Middle Shabelle region on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Mahaday district commissioner Ahmed Hussein Afrah said the blast took place a small tea-shop in the town, and killed two, and injured five - all civilians.

He blamed the attack for Al shabaab who vowed recently to increase their attacks in the country during Ramadan. In a Separate incident, a remote-controlled land mine struck a security checkpoint in Jowhar region, and no casualties were reported. Mahaday and Jowhar both are located in the same region, Middle Shabelle region of southern Somalia.

Somalia

Somaliland Says UAE Can Launch Attacks From New Base

A top official said Friday that forces from the United Arab Emirates could soon be flying fighter jets from a new base… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.