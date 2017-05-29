27 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Female Humanitarian Worker & Cgtn Journalist Protests Physical Harrasment By Ethiopian Amisom Troops

A Somali humanitarian worker Amina Abdikadir and Chinese television CGTN's correspondent Abdiaziz Billow have launched complaints with Amisom after they were allegedly physically harassed in two different incidents in Baidoa by Ethiopian troops.

Humanitarian worker and rights activist Amina Abdikadir said she ears assaulted at the Baidoa Airport and arrested.

"Today one of the Ethiopian soldier under Amisom mission physically assaulted me detained for one hour outside of Baidoa airport, Thursday," Abdikadir said on her Twitter aThursday.

A day earlier on Wednesday at the same airport, CGTN correspondent AbdulAziz Billow went through a similar ordeal.

"I was traveling from Baidoa to Mogadishu from the Amisom manned airport. The soldier checked my bags and opened it, dumped my clothes" Billow tweeted in a complaint to Amisom

"He began stepping on my clothes and upon and upon asking him why he began to speak his native language and threatening me. I reported him to his boss" Billow related.

"The Ethiopian Major wasn't interested in my case. The soldier came running to his defense and pushed me several times infront of his boss" Billow added.

The two incidents have put the Baidoa based Amisom troops under scrutiny as similar complaints have been launched in the past.

The social media was awash with condemnation on the Ethiopian Amisom troops.

