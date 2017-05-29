Kenya: Ruto Reason Jubilee Will Fall, Says Kalonzo

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders on Sunday declared "war" on Jubilee politicians whom they termed as pests that relish in the suffering of Kenyans.

Speaking during a first rally after Raila Odinga was cleared to vie for the Presidency by the electoral commission, the leaders promised to offer Kenyans better leadership.

"The war has begun. The salvation has begun," said Mr Odinga to a crowd gathered at the muddy Jacaranda grounds where Nairobians had gathered even as it drizzled.

Mr Odinga promised to lower the cost of living in 90 days once they ascend to power by targeting food prices.

However, he did not specify whether Nasa would impose price controls as he only argued that there were sufficient laws to ensure traders do business within acceptable limits.

RUTO LIES

His running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, had thrown the first punch at the ruling party, accusing the Deputy President William Ruto of saying falsehoods.

"Today, I want to respond to his claims that my backyard is in Jubilee. He is a liar," said the former Vice President.

"In fact he is the reason Uhuru will be sent home in August," he added.

And Mr Odinga, an unsuccessful three-time presidential contender before, who has called himself Joshua, said he will deliver Kenyans to a "Canaan" with no discrimination.

"Canaan is a fertile country. It has many resources. It is rich with opportunities for everyone.

"It is where everyone has their right. Children will get education, the sick will get healthcare and there will be sufficient security for everyone," he said.

TYRANNY OF NUMBERS

Mr Odinga will vie for the Presidency on his ODM party's ticket. ODM, is in a coalition arrangement with Mr Musyoka's Wiper Democratic Movement, Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC), Chama Cha Mashinai led by Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and Ford Kenya led Moses Wetang'ula.

Nasa which was formed in February will be seeking to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

"They have made us not to afford, even porridge," said Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto who joined the alliance last month. He was referring to the rising prices of commodities which forced the government to subsidise maize flour two weeks ago.

"For the last four years, they have told us of the tyranny of numbers. Now we will show them what tyranny of numbers looks like," he said.

In a rally held on an expansive ground, you would imagine a commotion would be far. Police and hired party security marshals, however, strove to keep the crowd at a distance using metallic barriers.

But as soon as the five Principles started milling in, enthusiastic supporters started making their way to the podium making nonsense of the barriers that had initially worked so well.

At least security agents ensured there was no stampede while rowdy supporters were carried away like feathers.

Mr Mudavadi used the occasion to challenge Kenyans to not only attend Nasa rallies but also show up to vote for Mr Odinga.

"How many here have registered to vote? I am happy you have showed up here but will you turn out on voting day? Because victory is determined by numbers of those who actually vote," he told the crowd.

"We love crowds of people but victory for Nasa will depend on whether you vote," he said.

Mr Mudavadi appeared to be addressing a weakness that bedevilled Mr Odinga's Coalition for Reforms and Democracy in 2013 when huge crowds did not materialise into voting numbers.