South Africa: Local Actor, 16 Others in Court On Sex Offences Charges

Eleven women in their early twenties and six men between 19 and 42 were found at the house in the old mining town after a woman ran away and tipped police off about an alleged brothel last Thursday night. The woman who tipped them off was taken to a place of safety.The 17 will face charges of allegedly contravening the Sexual Offences Act, and laws designed to prevent human trafficking.

Seventeen people, including a local actor, will face charges under sexual offences and human trafficking laws in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday after a captive woman managed to escape last week.

