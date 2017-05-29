29 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Drops Mangu, Appoints Sirro New IGP

Photo: Daily News
Commander Simon Sirro.

President John Magufuli yesterday appointed Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (CP) Simon Sirro, the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Sirro takes over from CP Ernest Mangu who, according to a statement by Directorate of Presidential communication in Dar es Salaam, will be assigned other duties.

The statement quoted the Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi, saying that the newly appointed IGP will be sworn in this morning at the State House grounds.

There was no mention on the reasons behind the changes at the helm of the police force but speculators link the demotion of IGP Mangu to the spate of killings of police officers and CCM leaders in Coast region.

Several police officers and the ruling party leaders have already died in the hands of unknown people whose motive behind the assassinations remains mysterious, as well.

