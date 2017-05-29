Mauritius: Several Activities to Be Organised to Observe World Oceans Day

press release

A series of activities will be organised by the Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, in collaboration with other stakeholders from 03 to 09 June 2017 to mark World Oceans Day. Since 2002, World Oceans Day is commemorated every year on the 8th of June, at international level. The theme for this year is "Our Oceans, Our Future".

The activities, announced during a press conference by the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr. Premdut Koonjoo, on 26 May 2017 in Port Louis, are namely guided visits at the Blue Bay Marine Park Centre on 03 and 04 June 2017; a regatta at Mahebourg on 04 June 2017; and the inauguration of the new building of the Mauritius Oceanography Institute (MOI) at Albion on 08 June 2017.

During the guided visits at Blue Bay Marine Park Centre, the public will be able to view a poster exhibition and a short film show as well as enjoy free guided glass bottom boat trips in the Blue Bay Marine Park. The boat trips, a total of 84 trips, will be funded by the United Nations Development Programme and the Global Environment Facility.

The regatta, which will take place at Pointe des Régattes, Mahebourg, will see the participation of the fishermen community. This activity will be organised in collaboration with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, from 10 00 hrs to 15 00 hrs. There will also be a musical animation by several artists and groups as from 12 00 hrs.

After the inauguration of the new building of the MOI at Albion, there will also be stakeholders' exhibits on this year's theme on 09 June 2017, whereby students will be invited.