Kenya: Kiambu Vet Kinuthia Wins CBA Tourney

Veteran Kiambu golfer Fred Njoroge fought off a strong challenge from Jonathan Kinuthia and David Ndirangu, to claim the overall title during the CBA tournament at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course at the weekend.

However, the 12 handicap Njoroge, had a shaky start as he only made two pars at the front nine, but recovered at the back nine where he only bogeyed the 12th, 14th and 17th for a total of 38 points to win by one point from Kinuthia and Ndirangu.

Kinuthia fired eight over par 37 with a better back nine where he carded three over par, to push Ndirangu and Geoffrey Muthua into third and fourth places respectively.

Handicap seven Jane Njoroge claimed the ladies first prize with a score of 35 points, winning well ahead of Lucy Gachimbiri while Machakos Golf Club's Nancy Kariuki was the best guest with an excellent score of 40 points.

The two nines went to Chris Kieu and Paul Kaumbutho on 21 and 19 points.

Leading the CBA staff was Peter Kiguru who posted 32 points to beat CBA Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Ngunze on countback.

Kiguru was not present during the prize giving ceremony so Ngunze was awarded the prize as George Kamau won the men's longest drive contest while Jane Njoroge won the ladies prize.

A total of 136 players turned up for the event.

Away at Limuru Country, Ken Mbugua produced the day's best score of 41 points playing off handicap 26, to take the overall prize in the Bank of Africa tournament while Joel Gachanja also with 41 points was the men's winner.

Charles Kariuki carded 39 to finish second in the men's section, while Mwongeli Nzioka was the best lady with 36 points. She won by four points from Florence Gitao.

Leading the guests was S. Otiola on 40 points. The staff prize went to Solomon Mumbi who carded 36 points.

The nines went to John Karichu on 23 points.