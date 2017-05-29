28 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State to Adopt Safe Practices in Gold Mining

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauline Kairu

Kenya is one of the eight countries that will get financial and technical support to eradicate mercury during gold mining and processing.

The recently launched Global Opportunities for Long-term Development of the Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining project of the UN Environmental Programme will invest $21 million (Sh2.17 billion) in the Kenyan effort.

HEALTH HAZARD

The project is expected to devise environmentally-friendly mercury-free methods of gold extraction.

During a meeting between the UN, the government and stakeholders to draw a plan for the project on Friday, experts said there was serious threat of mercury exposure as a new gold rush picked up.

"Mercury is highly toxic but it is used in artisanal gold mining and processing," Mr Raymond Mutiso, the director of mines at the Mining ministry, said.

"It pollutes rivers, air and contaminates land. It can also cause illness in people and animals."

ENVIRONMENTAL-FRIENDLY

He said the continued use of mercury posed a danger to miners, their families and the environment.

"The ministry, therefore, supports this project whose objective is to reduce mercury release through introduction and promotion of best practices and techniques for gold extraction," he said.

Small-scale mining has thrived since the 19th century and is concentrated in the Lake Victoria belt.

Most gold mining is carried out in Narok, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Vihiga, Kakamega, Siaya, Nandi, West Pokot and Turkana counties.

Environment Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli said as small scale mining grew, haphazard processes had led to health hazards.

Kenya

Central Bank to Meet With Eye On Inflation, Lending Rate

The Central Bank of Kenya's (CBK) policy body will hold its meeting on Monday with inflation the key issue on the table. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.