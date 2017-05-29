28 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Agency Records 376 Complaints Against Lawyers

By Ouma Wanzala

A total of 376 new grievances against lawyers were reported to the Advocates Complaints Commission from January 1 to March 31, commission chairman Beauttah Siganga has said.

He said out of the new complaints, 24 were classified and files opened.

"Three hundred and fifty two cases were submitted for further enquiry," he said during the 105th quarterly report published in the Kenya Gazette on Friday.

RESOLVED CASES

The nature of complaints included failure to account, failure to keep clients informed, failure to render services, withholding funds, issuing dishonoured cheques and delay and withholding documents.

One case was abandoned, two were settled while one was closed, he said.

"The total number of complaints subjected to enquiry was 352, with 50 being settled at the preliminary level," Mr Siganga said, adding that no matter was referred to the disciplinary tribunal.

LAWYERS DISCIPLINED

The commission boss added that during the same period, 32 cases were disposed of.

Three lawyers were struck off the roll of advocates, eight were suspended, one was acquitted, 26 were settled (matter resolved), four were withdrawn, three were dismissed while one was admonished.

