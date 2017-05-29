28 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Fraud in Sudan's El Gedaref Lowers Price of Sorghum'

El Gedaref — The head of the El Gedaref parliament has reportedly called on the MPs not to talk to the media about a fraud case within the state government.

Mohamed Abdallah El Mardi demanded from the MPs "not to talk to any media about the five million kilograms of sorghum sold at the state markets," an activist told Radio Dabanga from El Gedaref town.

The sorghum was supposed to be sold to a specific company owned by influential members of the El Gedaref government for export purposes. Yet, the staple food was not exported, but "exploited by the company in internal transactions" and sold at the state markets.

"The sale of these huge quantities has flooded the markets with sorghum and resulted in a large drop in prices. The state itself lost more than SDG 42 million ($6,3 million) of revenues from this fraudulent deal," the source stated.

