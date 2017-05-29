28 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jambojet Gets Licence to Fly International Destinations

By Mugambi Mutegi

Jambojet has received an air service licence (ASL) from the aviation regulator, paving the way for the low-cost carrier to commence international flights by the end of the year.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), through a gazette notice on Friday, gave the budget airline a one-year greenlight to fly to 16 routes using the Boeing 737, Bombardier Q400 and the ATR 72 aircraft.

Jambojet, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, had applied to fly between JKIA and Entebbe, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, Bujumbura, Hargeisa, Mogadishu, Goma, Kisangani and Moroni.

"Licence granted for one year with effect from May 4, 2017 for international scheduled air services," KCAA said in the notice.

Jambojet, which was launched in 2014, currently flies to six routes in Kenya; between Nairobi and Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Lamu, Malindi and Ukunda.

A week ago, the budget carrier acquired a new 78-seater Bombardier Q400 from a Moscow-based leasing company as part of its expansion, with plans to lease another in November.

