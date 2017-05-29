Seven young men were arraigned before the Brikama Magistrates Court on Wednesday 24 May following the riot which took place at Farato on Tuesday 23 May.

The seven are charged with four counts ranging from wilful damage to property, assaulting police officers in the due execution of their duties, incitement to violence and rioters' destruction to machineries.

According to eye witness reports on Tuesday 23 May, 2017 a team of demolishers accompanied by policemen commenced demolition at Madina Nema Su apparently in their execution of court order but the inhabitants soon chased the police and the team of demolishers away. A riot soon ensued on the main road near the Farato police station during which a vehicle and a caterpillar were set on fire. When a reinforcement of police came they were able to quell the riot and some men were arrested who were then arraigned in court on Wednesday.

The Matter was adjourned till May 29, 2017 for hearing.