27 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Seven Arraigned in Court Following Farato Riot a Car in Flames On the Day of the Riot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Seven young men were arraigned before the Brikama Magistrates Court on Wednesday 24 May following the riot which took place at Farato on Tuesday 23 May.

The seven are charged with four counts ranging from wilful damage to property, assaulting police officers in the due execution of their duties, incitement to violence and rioters' destruction to machineries.

According to eye witness reports on Tuesday 23 May, 2017 a team of demolishers accompanied by policemen commenced demolition at Madina Nema Su apparently in their execution of court order but the inhabitants soon chased the police and the team of demolishers away. A riot soon ensued on the main road near the Farato police station during which a vehicle and a caterpillar were set on fire. When a reinforcement of police came they were able to quell the riot and some men were arrested who were then arraigned in court on Wednesday.

The Matter was adjourned till May 29, 2017 for hearing.

Gambia

The National Stakeholders Conference On Transitional Programmes and Mechanism

The stakeholders conference held by the Minister of Justice gave opportunity to all stakeholders to look into the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.