Gambia: Stabaek Sweating Over Keita's Injury

Norwegian top tier outfit Valerenga are sweating over the injury of yet-to-be-capped Gambian player Muhamed Keita.

Keita, sustained what looked like an injury and lasted barely thirty minutes in the club's slender 1-0 win over Kristiansund in a domestic league game last week evening.

The 26-year-old started the game but got replaced by teammate Henrik Johansen as Valerenga held on to their fragile advantage till game's end.

It was the Gambian-born's sixth appearance since joining on a free transfer after seeing a proposed deal to move to Azerbaijan's giants Qarabag hit the brick walls.

The extent of Keita's injury hasn't been publicly declared but the player remains out on the peripheries.

Muhamed missed out in his club's 2-0 defeat to Sarpsborg last Sunday.