27 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Banjul United Returns to First Division

By Sulayman Bah

Banjul United have secured themselves a return ticket to the Gambia Football Federation First Division.

The side suffered a demotion from the country's top tier last campaign after wrapping up that season bottom of the table with just eighteen points in twenty-two (22) games.

Part of the club going a division down was result of mass players' exodus. Majority of the side's star players dared the Mediterranean Sea to go to Europe after seeing chances of getting spotted by European agents hard to come by.

They've, however, now bounced back from the second tier having garnered fifty-three (53) points and on the heels of their 4-3 win over capital rivals Lions of Banjul in a seven-goal-thriller duel.

Wallidan also beat Serrekunda East Bi by a slender goal to nothing while Bakau United slalomed over Fortune FC 1-0, in other second tier league games.

