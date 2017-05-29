Gambia: The National Stakeholders Conference On Transitional Programmes and Mechanism

The stakeholders conference held by the Minister of Justice gave opportunity to all stakeholders to look into the constitutional, legal, administrative and institutional reforms that could provide an environment conducive for the consolidation of good governance, the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

Prior to this conference many people questioned whether the government would undertake any such reforms. Now the stakeholders have spoken. It is anticipated that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice will consider all the recommendations made by the stakeholders on all aspects of reform, be it constitutional, institutional, administration of justice, the media and so on and so forth.

One envisages that the ministry will immediately constitute advisory ad hoc committees as consultative bodies which would consult the stakeholders to broaden the consultative exercise so that before the end of July the government could come out with a clear statement on its reform agenda.

The conference is a step in the right direction. These are the steps anticipated by the citizenry.