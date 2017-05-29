Kenya: Guard Reservoir of Talent

29 May 2017

The performance by two Kenyan teenagers in the Diamond League series is inspiring.

One ran the second fastest time in the women's 3,000m steeplechase history: 8 minutes and 58.78 seconds, stunning the Bahrain world record holder.

She not only broke the World Under-20 record, but also the national one.

Also impressive is the World Cross Country senior women's bronze, and a second position in the women's 5,000m.

The youngsters' performances are a clear manifestation that Kenya has a rich reservoir of talent, which should be developed and jealously guarded.

UNEARTH TALENT

Athletics Kenya should put more emphasis on structures that will help unearth more of this talent and mould it.

The World Under-18 Championship holiday camps have unearthed raw talent.

The AK and the government must step in to help the camps and schools, which are the breeding grounds for the stars.

This excellent showing is proof that our athletes can still run clean and produce the much desired results without using performance enhancing drugs.

Running clean has greater honours and big accolades than the embarrassment and ridicule that come with cheating.

We wish the athletes well as they prepare for the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in July, and the London World Championships in August.

