Tanzania: An All-Embracing Wildlife Entity On Drawing Board

The government is considering to merge all institutions on the wildlife sector into one, to reduce administrative costs and increase efficiency.

Speaking in the august House in Dodoma at the end of the week, Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Prof Jumanne Maghembe, said he welcomed constructive proposals from legislators on the subject.

Those who proposed the merger included the chairman of the parliamentary committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism, Atashasta Nditiye (Mhambwe - CCM).

"It's high time we had only one institution in the wildlife sector that will reduce administrative costs and increase efficiency.... one unit of conservation law enforcement force that will be under the patronage of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces," he remarked.

Prof Maghembe added: "The conservation law enforcement force will be equipped with modern equipment and technologies. The force will have one chain of command and will be responsible for protecting human rights and national interests.

" While tabling his ministry's' budget estimates earlier, Prof Maghembe named the wildlife institutions in question as Tanzania National Park (TANAPA), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA) and Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI).

TANAPA was established in 1959 by the national parks law Chapter 282 and mandated to manage and supervise national parks established by law. TANAPA has 16 national parks, covering approximately 57,024 square kilometres.