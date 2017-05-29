Kenya: TSC to Subject Special Schools Teachers to Evaluation

Teachers in tertiary institutions and special schools will now be subjected to performance appraisals and contracting, their employer has said.

This is after the successful roll-out of appraisal for teachers and head teachers in secondary and primary schools last year.

Teachers in tertiary institutions and special schools had been exempted in the first phase of the roll-out.

MANAGEMENT

Last week, the Teachers Service Commission held a meeting with heads of special schools and principals of teachers colleges and technical institutes to brief them on the appraisal.

"The meeting was to harmonise the process of performance management in teaching service," director of teacher management at TSC, Mary Rotich, said in a letter to principals and head teachers.

TSC will use the appraisal to assign, train, promote and deploy teachers to various administrative positions.

PROTECTION OF LEARNERS

Principals and head teachers will be subjected to performance contracting while teachers would be subjected to performance appraisal and development.

Heads of institutions will be assessed on resource management, service delivery, and maintenance of teaching standards, integrity and national values.

For their part, teachers will be appraised on professional knowledge and its application, time management, innovation and creativity in teaching.

Other yardsticks for performance are learner protection and safety, teacher discipline and conduct, promotion of co-curricular activities, professional development and collaboration with parents and other stakeholders.