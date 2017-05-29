Khawa — President Lt. Gen. Dr Khama Seretse Khama Ian Khama on May 27 won the Khawa Dune Challenge in the Wildebeest category.

He won P5 000 and a hamper, courtesy of Kawasaki, while Mr Tebogo Morubise pocketed P3 000 in the second position and Mr Thebe Makhabenyane went home with P2 000 and Kawasaki hamper.

President Khama re-claimed his title, which he lost last year after keeping it for five years.

In the puma category that was also classified as the most professional, the crowd's favourite, Mr Ross Branch easily clinched the title from his competitors.

Earlier on in his remarks, Botswana Tourism Organisation CEO, Mr Zibanani Hubona thanked the President for having started the Khawa Dune Challenge and Cultural festival six years ago.

He pointed out that the event had been growing over the years, especially on the spectator side together with all stakeholders, who were working hard to diversify the economy through motor sport tourism.

He revealed that the event had put the country on the map as it was now attracting tourists who were learning a lot about the country including its diverse culture.

Mr Hubona said the event had proven that tourism could be done everywhere, unlike in the past where it was only practiced in the northern part of the country.

He said last year the event was a success and the organisation donated P139 000 to Khawa trust in appreciation of the village's hospitality, being the host.

The CEO also thanked Kgosi Piet Manyoro of Khawa and his people for having welcomed the spectators over the years.

The annual event, which started on Thursday, was characterised by ball games, tug of war, sand boarding, camel rides and helicopter rides, amongst others.

The crowd was also treated to motor stunts performed by professionals from South Africa as well as the new feature, off road vehicles, whose drivers displaying their skills in cruising through difficult terrains.

BOPA