Zimbabwe: Dynamos Win As Highlanders Game Abandoned

Under fire Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa, might have bought himself more time at the helm of the Harare giants after an impressive home win over ZPC Kariba.

Dynamos fans were turning the heat on Mutasa, a former player for the country's most successful team, following a poor start to the season.

However, back-to-back wins against Harare City and ZPC Kariba, seem to have endeared him to the hard-to-please Dembare fans.

On Sunday, Mutasa came up against his mentor, Sunday Chidzambwa, who is now in charge of the Kariba based ZPC Kariba team.

Goals from Emmanuel Mandiranga in the 32nd minute and two second half goals from Denver Mukamba and Quality Kangadze in the second half, won the match Dembare.

ZPC Kariba, who had some of their best players in Francesco Zekumbawire, Raphael Manuvire and Sylvester Appiah missing, got a consolation goal from the gangly forward Daniel Chakupe.

The victory was even sweeter for Mutasa, who bagged his first home victory, meaning Dynamos have now amassed 14 points from 9 games.

ZPC Kariba, who started the season on fire, have failed to collect maximum points in their last three games and now sit on fourth position with 19 points.

Meanwhile, another league match involving Highlanders Football Club had to be abandoned deep into extra time at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, when the home team, FC Platinum were awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute.

Highlanders had taken the lead in the 77th minute from a brilliant strike by midfielder Tendai Ngulube. FC Platinum, the only team yet to taste defeat this season, pushed for an equaliser and, when Bosso thought they had seen off the match, their striker Ralph Matema hacked down Charles Sibanda in the box and referee pointed to the penalty spot.

FC Platinum goalkeeper and captain Petros Mhari stepped up and converted the penalty kick, to preserve his side's unbeaten run.

This agitated Highlanders fans who started throwing plastic bottles into the field, forcing the assistant referee Evans Chabataberi to abandon his post.

Sensing danger police details fired teargas causing a stampede with fans from both teams invading the pitch to seek refuge.

Highlanders Football Club already have disciplinary verdict pending after their match against eternal rivals Dynamos Football Club was abandoned due to crowd violence.